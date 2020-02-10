Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Amazing week!
We started the week out with Money Bingo on Monday morning. We had several winners in our fifty cent and dollar games. Mr. Arthur Gardner was our blackout winner.
On Tuesday morning, we took seven residents to eat in Tupelo at Logan’s, and they had a blast. We began manicures at 2pm and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we had a good turnout for group exercise and balloon volleyball. At 2pm, we played a game of 15 Nickels. We had 11 players and our big winners included a split pot between, Mrs. Carol Bryant, Mrs. Clara Walker and Mr. Holly Gregory.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and worship with our residents. At 2:00 pm, we had arts and crafts and several residents enjoyed sitting out on the sunporch reminiscing.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother James Hall for Worship and Praise. At 2pm, our Monthly Birthday Party was held in the facility dining area. We celebrated our January Birthdays which included; Mrs. Elizabeth Baggett, Ms. Shirley Calloway, Mr. Curtis Hobson, Ms. Kathy Jones, and Mrs. Annie Roebuck.
Pontotoc Health and Rehab would like to recognize our Activity Directors; Theresa Johnston/ADC, and Carrie Mathis/QAD. National Activity Professionals’ week was January 19th – 25th.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.