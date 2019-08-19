Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a great week.
We started the week out, Monday morning with Candy Bar Bingo. At 2pm, we gathered around to reminisce during Reminiscing Corner. Several residents attended and I got the chance to learn a lot about past events that happened during their lives.
Tuesday morning, we welcomed Angie Minor with Legacy Hospice for arts and crafts, and we got to make homemade lotion. At 2pm, we set outside on the front porch enjoying the warm weather while eating popsicles.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. Manicures were given to residents beginning at 9:30am. At 2pm, we had a surprise Birthday Party upon resident request for our Administrator, Mrs. Donna Stewart.
Thursday morning, members of Canaan Apostolic Church came to sing and worship with our residents. At 2pm, we played a good game of balloon volley ball, and ended the day with cool-aid and a snack.
Friday morning, we welcomed Worship and Praise at 10am, and at 2pm popsicles were handed out to all residents.
We welcomed newcomers, Rena Dillard, Gelacia Vidana, and Evangliest Tina Hamilton with Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.