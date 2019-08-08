Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a great week.
We started the week out, Monday morning with Money Bingo. At 2pm, we enjoyed popsicle on the front porch. At 6:30pm, we welcomed the Hobo High Steppers from Booneville, MS.
Tuesday morning, we welcomed Brother Jessie Betts with Halcyon Hospice to sing. At 2pm, we set outside on the front porch enjoying the nice weather while eating popsicles.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. Manicures were given to residents throughout the day.
Thursday morning, members of Canaan Apostolic Church came to sing and worship with our residents. At 2pm, we made bead bracelets during arts and crafts.
Friday morning, we welcomed Worship and Praise at 10am, and ended the week with a Watermelon Social.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.