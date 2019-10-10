Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a Great week!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Money Bingo and at 2pm, we welcomed Mindy and Olivia Morris to sing.
On Tuesday, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the entire day. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we painted pumpkins during arts and crafts with Legacy Hospice. At 2pm, we played 15 Nickels.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. At 2pm, we played balloon volleyball.
Friday morning, we welcomed Bro. Troy for Worship and Praise. At 2pm, we had walking tacos for all residents and staff to celebrate National Taco Day.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.