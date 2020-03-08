Hello form Pontotoc Health and Rehab, We have Had a great week! On Sunday we had Sunday School that morning and Church of Christ that Afternoon, Monday we had bingo that Mindy and Olivia. Tuesday we had manicures that morning and Mardi Gras Party that afternoon .
Wednesday we had Pontotoc Progress and resident council that morning and manicures that afternoon. Thursday we had Cannon Apostolic/sing that morning and snack bingo that afternoon. Friday we had roll the dice that morning and the Birthday Party that afternoon.
Saturday we had Selah Baptist Church that morning and 15 nickels that afternoon. We would like to thank Mr. Hester -Judah Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for the snack.
We look forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do and activity ,help with an activity, or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411 . We hope you all have a very blessed and safe week.