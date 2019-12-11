Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a great!
Monday Morning, we played our weekly game of Bingo. At 2pm, Residents had their first Choir practice led by Teresa Clanton and Debbie McDonald. They sounded Amazing. We also had several residents and staff members to be in the Pontotoc Parade on Monday night.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10 am, we played a competitive game of 15 Nickels. At 2 pm, Theresa Johnston led Reminiscing Corner.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing. While several residents enjoyed the singing, we took a group of residents out to eat to Cracker Barrell and to the movies at the Malco in Tupelo. At 2pm, we welcomed Brother Don Moore for preaching.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother James Hall for Worship and Praise. At 1 pm, we welcomed Pontotoc Elementary School kids to sing and visit with our residents. At 2 pm, we played 15 Nickels.
Saturday morning, we welcomed members of Black Zion Pentecostal Church to sing Christmas Carols to our residents. At 10 am, we played 15 Nickels and at 2 pm we played Bingo.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.