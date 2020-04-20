Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. It has been almost 6 weeks now since we shut out doors .
I must admits our residents are missing there family a lot. Also misses all of our volunteers who came and done activities with them.
We keep the connected by phone, face book, face time, Zoom video chat. Sending cards or communication boards. Several families come and visit thru the window. We keep them busy with games such as our 3-D app with pictures, hall way Penny Auction, bingo, balloon volley, noddle ball, roll the dice, bean bag toss, ring toss, word search book, our snack cart daily.
Plus all the pictures we put on our face book page. We would love for you to visit our face book page at ‘pontotochealthandrehab.com’ We pray that everyone will continue to stay safe through out the time and the quarantine will be lifted soon .
We hope everyone has a very blessed week.