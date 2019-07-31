Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a great week.
We started the week out, Monday morning with arts and crafts. Angie Minor and Tiffany Fay with Legacy Hospice helped residents make therapy stress balls. Our residents really enjoyed making the stress balls. Monday afternoon, we welcomed Mindy and Olivia Morris to sing for our residents.
Tuesday morning, we held our monthly Resident Council Meeting at 10am. At 2pm we played 15 Nickels, and ended the day outside on the front porch enjoying the nice weather.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. Manicures were given to residents that wanted their nails done. At 2pm, we enjoyed popsicles on the patio.
Thursday morning, members of Canaan Apostolic Church came to sing and worship with our residents. At 2pm, we had Jehovah Witness Bible Study.
Friday morning, we welcomed Worship and Praise at 10am, and ended the week with our Monthly Birthday Party. Our July Birthdays include: Mr. James Easley, Mrs. Dora Morris, Mrs. Agnes Tate, and Ms. Mary Nell Walker.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.