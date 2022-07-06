A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Reporter
Date Location
Aug 19 East Union (6:30 p.m.)
Aug 26 Shannon
Sept. 2 @ Grenada
Sept. 9 @ Choctaw County
Sept. 16 Saltillo (Homecoming)
Sept. 23* IAHS
Sept. 30* @ New Albany
Oct. 6* South Pontotoc
Oct. 14* @ Houston
Oct. 21* @ North Pontotoc
Oct. 28* Ripley
* Division games
galen.holley@djournal.com
Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 96F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Some passing clouds. Low 77F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 8:13 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.