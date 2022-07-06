Date        Location

Aug 19     East Union (6:30 p.m.) 

Aug 26     Shannon 

Sept. 2     @ Grenada 

Sept. 9     @ Choctaw County 

Sept. 16    Saltillo (Homecoming)

Sept. 23*    IAHS

Sept. 30*    @ New Albany 

Oct. 6*       South Pontotoc

Oct. 14*     @ Houston 

Oct. 21*     @ North Pontotoc

Oct. 28*     Ripley

* Division games 

galen.holley@djournal.com

