Pontotoc High School will celebrate homecoming 2019 with festivities scheduled for Thursday evening and Friday. The theme of this year's homecoming is "Pontotoc-Where Stars are Born.
On Thursday (Sept. 26) afternoon the Pontotoc Court Square in downtown Pontotoc will be a hub of activity to celebrate homecoming. Clubs and athletic teams will have tents set up with food and other items for sale, starting at 3:15 p.m.
The homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Pontotoc Junior High School parking lot and proceed down Main Street to the steps of the Pontotoc Courthouse.
The pep rally, showcasing the band, football team, cheerleaders and homecoming courts, will begin at 6:30 at the courthouse.
The night's activities will conclude with the annual Warrior Run at 7 p.m.