Pontotoc High School will begin virtual learning for all high school students beginning Monday, November 2, 2020, according to an announcement released this afternoon (Wednesday, October 28) by Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens.
“The high school had experienced a downturn, but this week we’ve seen an uptick, with ten new cases at the high school since the weekend,” Bivens said. "In addition, more than 70 students are quarantined due to close contact.”
"For the sake of our students’, staff’s, and community’s health, we believe it is our responsibility to take action.”
The district made this announcement earlier today to staff, parents, and community members.
Bivens said the following procedures are in place for two weeks of virtual learning:
-Move all classroom instruction for Pontotoc High School to virtual learning environments. Beginning Monday, November 2nd, we are suspending all in-person, face-to-face, on-campus classroom instruction. This will continue for two weeks with students returning to traditional instruction on November 16t h. We will communicate updates regularly and will provide additional information on an ongoing basis.
-Allow those students who have sufficient internet access to begin virtual learning tomorrow, Thursday, October 29th.
-Beginning Monday (Nov. 2), lunch and breakfast will be provided at the front entrance of PHS from 11:00-12:30.
Bivens said all healthy, asymptomatic faculty members will report to work as planned on Monday, November 2nd and will commence with virtual learning options through at least Friday, November 13th.
Depending on the teacher and course, remote learning will include some combination of synchronous online teaching and learning via videoconferencing tools, asynchronous instruction through Canvas and individual homework or other assignments that students complete on their own.
"More specific information about individual academic work will be available through Canvas, and teachers will, of course, make thoughtful decisions about what approach makes most sense for each course they teach given the transition to remote learning, as well as consideration for students who may experience internet access issues,” Bivens said.
PHS administrators will be responsible for overseeing academic delivery in collaboration with faculty. Delivery or content concerns may be first addressed with the individual faculty member and the PHS administrators as needed.
In accordance with Pontotoc City School District’s “Welcoming Back Our Warriors” plan, students participating in virtual school are allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
Bivens said students experiencing anxiety who may benefit from the assistance of a counselor may also reach out to schedule a virtual conversation.
This two weeks of virtual learning applies only to the high school and all other campuses are unchanged.
Bivens said Pontotoc high School tentatively plans to return to the normal program on Monday, November 16th.
"However, the COVID-19 situation remains very fluid, so we will continue to pay close attention and act proportionately in response to future changes and/or in response to the advice of local, state, and federal health and governmental agencies, adjusting our plans or extending the period of remote learning as needed.”
"PHS will certainly continue to keep you updated between now and then with any modifications or other helpful information. PHS hope these modifications to our operating procedures will safeguard our community and contribute to public health efforts. "