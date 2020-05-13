Because of social distancing Pontotoc High School students won’t get to have their usual graduation this coming Friday night. But school officials have planned some activities to honor the class all week this week.
“While this is not the spring semester any of us imagined, out goal is to make the best of the situation and honor the Warrior Class of 2020 as they prepare for their futures,” said Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens. “Thank you for trusting us to make graduation a special event for them.”
A virtual graduation video continues tonight, Wednesday, May 13; tomorrow, May 14 and Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. It is being shown at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center parking lot.
Tonight, Wednesday, May 23 the Advice to the class of 2020 video will be shown, tomorrow the senior video will be shown and Friday night will be the virtual graduation. Gates will open at 6:30.
Each senior was granted two rear view mirror tags made especially for the occasion which will allow two cars per senior to come on the parking lot and view videos that highlights the Class of 2020.
The video will be shown on a 20 by 20 outdoor viewing screen with a projector and speakers provided by the Mississippi National Guard.
Security will be on hand directing the traffic and dismissal after the video is through.
Traditional Pontotoc High School Warrior senior week is planned for the last week in July. The prom will be on July 27, senior awards night will be July 28, senior picnic will be July 29, senior parade, picture, meal and graduation practice will be July 30 and graduation night will be July 31.