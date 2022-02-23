In my column last week I talked about going to my first Mardi Gras parade and I plan to be in my first Mardi Gras parade on Saturday here in Pontotoc.
I knew nothing about Mardi Gras but decided to look into what Mardi Gras is and why is it a celebration.
This seems to be well known in the coastal area as that is where it originated.
Mardi Gras is the French term for 'Fat Tuesday which lasts from January 6 until February 13. Carnival kicks off 12 days after Christmas on January 6 (otherwise known as Twelfth Night) and continues until Fat Tuesday (the evening before Ash Wednesday.) It's a period filled with celebrations, parades, balls, and parties, all of which culminate on Mardi Gras.
The first North American Mardi Gras was celebrated in Alabama not Louisiana.
French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville arrived in what is now Mobile, Alabama on Fat Tuesday, 1699. He named the location Point du Mardi Gras and threw a little party. In the years that followed, French travelers would come to the spot explicitly for Fat Tuesday celebrations. To this day, Mobile, Alabama claims to hold the oldest Mardi Gras celebrations in the country.
The traditional colors are purple, green, and gold.
It has been rumored that when Grand Duke Alexis visited in 1872, his welcoming committee handed out purple, green, and gold beads to the party-goers that year, as they were the colors of his home. The trio of shades came to symbolize the festivities and were later given meanings: purple for justice, gold for power, and green for faith.
The King Cake, a traditional dessert, has biblical roots.
The story of these glazed and frosted pastries dates back to the Medieval Times, when French, Belgian, and Spanish cultures commemorated the 12th day of Christmas with gifts and sweets. Biblically, the kings during this time would have been visiting the newborn baby Jesus, bringing gifts and sweets of their own. That's where the "king" in king cake comes from. Today, the cakes are fried and doughy, glazed and frosted, typically in the Mardi Gras colors. They're usually circular and braided, to resemble a King's crown. Most cakes are baked with a tiny baby figurine on the inside, and whomever finds the toy, as tradition holds, must host the next big party.
Floats notoriously give out "throws," which are exactly what they sound like: objects thrown into the crowd. They range stuffed animals or gold doubloons and beads. Beads are the most ubiquitous throws, which are given by almost everyone. A known code of asking for throws is to shout the phrase "throw me something mister."It's considered a great honor to receive a throw.
Pontotoc will host its first Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 26 at 11:00 am. If you want to be in the parade just show up at the Jr. High on Saturday morning and get into the line-up.
There is no fee to enter or any prizes or judging of the parade. It is a day to celebrate and have a parade.
Been watching the weather and hopefully all this rain will be out of here and it will not rain on our parade. But if the rain does pour, come Sunday at 2 p.m.