Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said city workers last week began installing a wireless speaker system along Main Street in downtown Pontotoc which can be used as a public address system and musical entertainment.
Mayor Peeples said workers are installing 13 two-speaker sets onto lamp posts along Main Street from the Pontotoc County Library to the Town Square Post Office.
Aldermen approved the purchase of the $20,000 music/PA system which includes speakers, antennas and receiver.
“The speakers are spaced out along the lamp posts along Main Street down to the post office and we’re hanging some on the court square,” Mayor Peeples said.
“Our guys are hanging the speakers and computer technician J.C. Aaron is handling the technical aspect of installing the system,” he said. “We’re hoping to have everything fully functional by the Fourth of July kids parade along Main Street on Saturday, July 3.”
“We will utilize streaming services to play music and we’ll have several genres of music available, including Christmas songs, jazz, country and patriotic songs. The music will be a nice addition to the holiday seasons.”
“And this will be a big asset as a public address system during events such as Christmas Parades, Veterans Day Parades or the Fourth.”
“We’re striving to made downtown festive and exciting and this will add to the atmosphere while folks are shopping or walking or running. We’re one of the few towns in this area to have this new feature and I feel folks will enjoy it.”