Pontotoc Junior High School will transition to virtual learning for all PJHS students beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2020. “The junior high school had been watching the COVID cases and close contact numbers closely this week. This decision was made in the best interest of the students, staff and community.” said Dr. Michelle Bivens, Pontotoc City Superintendent. The district made this announcement today to staff, parents, and community members and the Board of Trustees. The following procedures are in place for two weeks of virtual learning: Move all classroom instruction for Pontotoc Junior High School to virtual learning environments. Beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2020, suspending all in-person, face-to-face, on-campus classroom instruction. This will continue for at least two weeks with students scheduled to return to traditional instruction on November 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving break.
“We will communicate updates regularly and will provide additional information on an ongoing basis,” noted Bivens.
Beginning Tuesday, lunch and breakfast for all PJHS students will be provided at the office entrance of PJHS from 11:00-12:30. Breakfast for the following day will be provided with lunch.
“All healthy, asymptomatic faculty members will report to work as planned on Monday, November 9,” she said “and will commence with virtual learning options from Tuesday, Nov. 10 through at least Friday, Nov. 20.”
Bivens said spending on the teacher and course, remote learning will include on line teaching and video conferencing. Other instruction through Canvas and individual homework or other assignments that students complete on their own will be utilized. All information will be available through Canvas. And while the school plans on going back to normal on Monday, November 30, “The covid-19 situation remains fluid. We will keep you updated with any modifications,” she noted.