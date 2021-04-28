Are you looking for a special night out? Do you want to dress up and go somewhere without having to wear a black tie if you don’t want to? Look no further than the Pontotoc Juniorettes Club’s inaugural charity event, the Masquerade Charity Ball.
This special night of entertainment will take place at the Pontotoc Country Club, Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. with the featured event being the presentation of the Debutante Princess. That will be the young lady that sells the most tickets to the event, which are $30. This will benefit Palmer Home for Children and St. Jude local patients.
Just what is the Juniorette’s Club you may ask? It is a civic, non-profit organization established in 2010 and federated as part of the Mississippi Federation of Women's Clubs in March 2011. The club is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
Pontotoc Juniorettes Club serves under the leadership of the parent club, Pontotoc Woman's Club, which was organized in 1938. Jenae Weeks is the PWC President. Michelle Sutton is the PJC Director. Members of the two clubs have served the community together on many occasions, such as the Rudolph Run and the Bodock Festival Hospitality Tent.
The Pontotoc Juniorette Club is composed of girls from all schools in Pontotoc and is open to local homeschooled and privately schooled students. They come together from different educational settings, sports teams, or youth groups for a common purpose. Having this cross-section of representatives in the club offers members a different perspective in working together, learning from each other, and building friendships that they may not otherwise have had opportunity to form.
The club sponsor from the Pontotoc Woman's Club offers direction but encourages leadership from the members as much as possible. For some, this the first opportunity the students have had to direct a program or project independently. This opportunity develops organizational skills as well as learning how to work with others. The membership goal is to have two per grade per local high school and four at-large members who can live in the county but do not necessarily attend public school for a total of 28 members.
“We currently have 19 members,” said Michelle Sutton, Juniorette’s director. “We strive to meet once a month from August to May. Meeting times vary from month to month. Members vote on the next month's meeting date and time by trying to choose what works best for the majority. The club members are active in their schools, churches, and communities, so we are flexible with our meetings. We meet at the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce.”
This club has been active in raising funds for several worthwhile services throughout these past years. “The club's theme is ‘Be The Sunshine’,” Sutton noted.” While we strive to meet this goal through all of our services to our communities, we focused on specifically servicing our youth this year. Palmer Home for Children reached out with a need, and their goals aligned with ours perfectly. We decided to make them our main charity this club year.
“We also chose to support two more charities: Banah Free Clinic with our Rudolph Run in December, and St. Jude with our Charity Ball in May. We were able to present Banah with a check earlier this year and will combine the monies raised from Rudolph Run with the Charity Ball to present one big check to Palmer Home in May. After the ball, St. Jude will also be presented with a check that will be earmarked for Pontotoc County patients.
“We were fortunate to have First Choice Bank step in and help us with a donation to the Pontotoc Juniorettes Club to help us get our projects off the ground and running. Many other local businesses have supported the Rudolph Run, and the princesses are currently asking for sponsors for the Charity Ball.”
Pontotoc Juniorettes Club is designed to engage high school girls in learning ways to volunteer in serving their community as well as to provide education in a variety of areas. The club focuses on ways to promote health and wellness, environmental responsibility, education, arts and culture, and civic engagement.
Guest speakers from a variety of organizations offer presentations. For example, representatives from S.A.F.E. spoke on domestic and dating violence and offered education on what to do if one becomes a victim. Club members are then better equipped to avoid dangerous situations as well as help to properly direct a victim to safety or support services.
The Pontotoc Juniorettes is a part of a hierarchy of club organizations. The Pontotoc Woman's Club is the sponsor and local chapter. Mississippi Federation of Women's Clubs is the state organization. General Federation of Women's Clubs is an international organization and offers a wealth of information to members on ways to engage club members. These service clubs offer a unique opportunity for women to come together for a common goal.
“The club is not entirely all business,” said Sutton. “ The members have fun, too! Often refreshments are served and members have the opportunity to get to know one another socially. Through projects such as painting the walls of the event room at the Pontotoc Country Club, friendships are formed.
“Serving side by side with PWC members in the Hospitality Booth at the Bodock Festival offers the opportunity to get to know members from the parent organization. Project opportunities such as collecting plastic bottle tops in a conservation project create opportunities for dialogue and brainstorming with ideas to maximize the success of the project,” she said.
The members of the Pontotoc Juniorettes Club are eligible in ninth grade and are encouraged to serve their entire 4-year high school career. Potential members are nominated by current club members and voted upon at the summer meeting. Club year coincides with the calendar year of school; however, some projects may continue through the summer. Leadership positions are available within the club and are either elected by members or available as a volunteer position. This structure offers the members opportunities to engage in the club while managing sports, creative endeavors/training, and educational responsibilities that also require time of the student.