PJC Director Michelle Sutton presented the General Federation of Women's Club's pink volunteer cord and gifts to South PHS Senior Claire Caldwell
PJC members donated $2,900 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
At the May meeting, the Pontotoc Juniorettes hosted a reception and bid farewell to eight graduating seniors from across the county. Each senior set up a senior table showcasing many of their high school accomplishments and invited family and friends to attend the event. PJC Advisor Michelle Sutton praised their volunteer service through a speech on the classic parable of the starfish and presented each senior with a copy of the poem and a starfish charm. Pontotoc Woman's Club, the parent organization for PJC, presented each senior with a monetary gift and provided food, decorations, and support at the event.
Senior members include Zoe Newsom and Caroline Howard, Pontotoc High School; Riley Wardlaw, Tupelo Christian Preparatory School; Claire Caldwell, South Pontotoc High School; Anna Beth Brown, Jessie Leigh Corley, Lindy Holley, and Kathryn Smith, North Pontotoc High School.
For the May special project, President Lindy Holley spoke on Mental Health Awareness Month. Each person in the audience was given a thank-you card and asked to write a note to someone special. The cards were to be taken home and mailed individually. Members of the club formally presented a $2,900 check for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the end of the meeting. The meeting was adjourned with the reading of the GFWC Juniorette Pledge.