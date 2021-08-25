The Pontotoc Lady Warriors volleyball team continued to roll on Aug. 17, handily defeating Corinth for a solid road win in three sets, 25-20, 25-11, 25-21.
The Women of the Tribe have notched four wins this season, previously besting Heritage Academy and Ripley, as well as a forefit win over Oxford.
Lady Warrior junior Sadie Stegall turned in a stellar performance against Corinth, serving eight aces and nailing four kills en route to the win. Senior libero Caroline Howard made 15 digs as well. Junior Scout Waldrop added double-digit assists in what Interim Head Coach Kate Hester (Coach Annie McGregor is on maternity leave) called a solid, team perormance.
"We're playing tougher teams this year than we were last year at this point in the season," said Hester. "Last night (Aug. 17) was the best we've played so far. The team played confidently. Our seniors took the lead on the court and in the huddle. That's what we like to see: players leading. I'm confident that we will continue to see benefits of that as the season continues."
Pontotoc lost at New Albany on Thursday. The Lady Warriors were cruising along over the first two sets, but a spirited comeback from New Albany eventually gave the Lady Bulldogs a 3-2 victory in an exciting back and forth battle.
A pair of aces from Scout Waldrop and a kill from Samya Brooks helped give Pontotoc an early 4-1 lead. Behind strong serving from Mollie Rackley, the Lady Warriors continued to pull away by winning the next five points. Sadie Stegall spiked home a shot, and she followed up with another on the next rally after a nice set from libero Caroline Howard to extend the lead to 9-1. New Albany gradually climbed back into it, pulling within 12-8 after a block at the net from Masey Adams.
That would be as close as it would get, as PHS would keep at least a four-point lead. An ace from Rackley made it 21-14, and Audrey Hamill connected with a kill that pushed the advantage to 22-14. Howard smashed an ace that gave the Lady Warriors a set point at 24-16, and they ultimately prevailed 25-17 to take the first set.
Stegall had a kill to break a tie early in the second set, and Howard subsequently notched an ace to make it 6-4. Pontotoc went on to keep a small but consistent lead. Stegall had an ace that put the Lady Warriors up 21-16, and they ended up with another set point holding a 5-point edge. The Lady Bulldogs’ Adams recorded an ace to make it 24-21, but after a long rally the Lady Warriors went up 2-0 when a borderline New Albany shot was ruled out of bounds.
The next two sets were tooth and nail battles. The Lady Bulldogs won the final four points to take the third 25-22. In the fourth, the serving of Waldrop and a kill from Hamill helped PHS tie it up at 15 after being down most of the early going. Back and forth it continued to go. Waldrop angled a shot into the back corner, and Stegall spiked home a winner to put the Lady Warriors up 17-16. Hamill set up Ava Robbins for a kill that made it 22-all, and after two additional points the Lady Warriors were one point away from taking the match. However, New Albany was able to tie it at 25-25, and two consecutive blocks at the net from Lucy King gave the Lady Bulldogs the set 27-25, tying the contest 2-2.
The decisive fifth set was also closely contested. The Lady Warriors got big, timely plays from a number of players, including Stegall, Howard, Robbins, and Brooks, who had a block at the net that tied it 13-13. However, New Albany won the ensuing two points to take the thriller three sets to two.
Pontotoc competes in Class 4 Region 2, their division opponents will include Mooreville, Itawamba AHS, Caledonia, and Shannon.