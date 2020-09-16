Keeping Pontotoc County residents safe from the dangers of illegal drugs presents a moving target for law-enforcement, and local cops recently discussed how trends in the narcotics trade have forced them to adapt their strategies.
Although people often use the umbrella term “drugs,” the intoxicating substances on the black market varies widely. Not all the drugs that cause problems are illegal, although obtaining them illicitly and abusing them is. Officers fight a multi-headed hydra when it comes to dope.
“Other drugs are certainly out there, including prescriptions like Xanax, Lortab, and Oxy (oxycontin), but the main drug problem we have is with meth,” said Sgt. Gregg Bedford, a narcotics officer with the Pontotoc Police Department.
Meth is slang for crystal methamphetamine. Crystal meth is a mixture of chemicals that when “cooked” form glass-like crystals. The crystals can be smoked, either off of aluminum foil or in a pipe, or melted and injected intravenously. Meth is sometimes referred to as part of the broader category of drugs called “speed.” It increases heart rate and produces euphoria. The rush comes from the release of dopamine in the brain, thus the term “dope.” Meth users often stay awake for days. When users go without sleep they sometimes have hallucinations and sink into psychotic episodes.
Misconceptions concerning meth abound, according to Bedford’s partner, Investigator Jake Chisolm. Meth isn’t just a problem in the rural countryside. It’s in cities, big and small, and people from across the social spectrum and of every race use it.
“Meth doesn’t discriminate,” said Chisolm. “It affects everybody. It’s a different world, and changing fast.”
A decade ago, narcotics officers hustled to find and destroy meth labs, crude facilities, often in a trailer or shed or other ancillary structure, in which cooks combined highly volatile chemicals to make dope. Labs emitted a pungent smell and were prone to explode. They weren’t hard for cops to find. Mississippi passed laws to make the ingredients difficult for cooks to obtain, such as restricting the sale of cough medicines containing pseudoephedrine, as well as lithium batteries. To circumvent those restrictions and make meth production more discrete, cooks developed a one-bottle process called shake-and-bake, but it still required the use of volatile chemicals.
According to Pontotoc Sheriff Leo Mask, today meth labs and shake-and-bake production are being outstripped by imported dope, mostly from Mexico. Curriers transport the meth over the border to major cities like New Orleans, from where dealers distribute it to smaller markets.
“Whether it’s sellers or users, when a person is riding around it’s a lot easier to hide a baggie with a gram of dope than a bunch of pills, or, for cooks and sellers, ingredients like batteries,” said Mask, who employs two narcotics investigators who work hand-in-hand with patrolling deputies.
Among the many dangers meth users face is not knowing what’s in the dope, Mask said. Anything that includes ingredients like battery acid, glass mix, and drain cleaner can’t be healthy, but a user never knows what other poisons it contains. This is especially true for locally produced meth, often cooked under deplorably filthy conditions.
The advent of Mexican meth has rearranged the landscape, Chilsom said.
“It has changed the market,” said Chisolm. “Supply is different. There aren’t as many local cooks producing it. We don’t see much of the shake-and-bake anymore.” The last meth lab that PPD busted was in 2012, Chilsom said.
Imported meth flooded the market, making dope much cheaper and pushing local cooks out of business.
Imported meth is often more potent, and users consider it a superior product, according to Mask.
“Meth is about the only thing that increased in quality and yet went down in price,” said Mask.
Aside from meth, the nationwide opiod epidemic has dominated headlines in recent years, and Pontotoc County faces its own problems.
“Some people doctor-shop,” said Bedford with the PPD.
Doctor-shopping means visiting numerous offices, perhaps faking an injury or other affliction, hoping to find at least one physician who will prescribe drugs. The prize scripts for dealers and addicts are pain-killers, such as Lortab, Oxycontin, or even the much more powerful Dilaudid, as well as benzodiazepines, calming drugs, like Xanax or Ativan. Black market dealers and users even covet the stimulant Adderall, a drug often prescribed to children with ADHD which proponents claim improves focus.
By manipulating the health care system, some addicts even obtain multiple prescriptions. They either consume the pills themselves or sell them on the black market for high prices. Painkillers often cost $30 or more per pill on the street.
Aggressive patrolling
Bedford, Chilsom and Mask all agreed that vigilance is essential to getting drugs off the streets.
“Aggressive patrolling leads to safer towns,” said Chilsom. “Watching for impaired drivers leads to DUIs and drug arrests. When people are cranked-up on meth, they want to go fast. When someone uses intoxicating substances, the first thing to go is usually their sense of judgment, so officers watch for behavior that might indicate a driver is impaired.”
At the sheriff’s department, Masks’ deputies cover at least 200 miles per shift. They watch for impaired driving and do their best to scour the countryside for suspicious behavior. They also pick up on trends in the drug trade.
“We’re seeing a lot of dope in vapes,” said Mask, referring to the legal, smokeless devices many people use instead of cigarettes. Users fill the vapes with meth, marijuana, or crack cocaine, thinking they’ve concealed it.
“Users and sellers are crafty, so we try to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest techniques and strategies to stay a step ahead of them,” Mask said.
Community help
Sheriff Leo Mask said it best.
“Nobody wants a dope house next door, or a drug dealer living next to them,” said Mask.
Citizens watching for suspicious activity and alerting police provide an invaluable help, Bedford said.
“We’re people and citizens, just like everybody else,” Bedford said. “Folks may not always see us, or know that we’re around, but we’re watching, doing our best to make our city safer.”