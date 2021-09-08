The Pontotoc cross country teams got their season started at TCPS with the Jr. High girls finishing 1st in 4A. The jr. high boys finished 2nd in 4A. Both the varsity girls and boys also finished 2nd in 4A.
In the jr. high girls race, Olivia Hamblin was the individual champion overall. The other top 7 girls were Meredith Farley, Sami Bond, Sara Campos, Ava Whiteside, Lillyen Harbin and Taylor Duggar. “Olivia has been training with the varsity all summer, and it showed at TCPS. We have had to back off on training because of some hip pain, but she is a very determined young lady. Meredith was a surprise for us, running in her very first cross country meet. She is athletic and only going to get better. Each of these 7 girls should push for a spot on the varsity team before the season is over.”
The top 5 jr. high boys were Dayn Wilson, Luis Moreno, Samuel Aquilar, Adriel Coh and Noah Parmer. “All 5 of these guys are in their first season of cross country and are just learning how to race. I look for them to improve with every race. There is some talent in this group, they just have to learn how to race.”
The top 7 Varsity girls were Kaylin Simmons, Haley Lowe, Mikayla Wendler, Samantha Vickery, Ella Huey, Haley Barefoot, and Carla Ramirez. “Several of our girls are dealing with nagging injuries, but are trying so hard to battle through it. The tough TCPS course did not help any either. Covid exposure has not been good for us either. When you have to sit out twice, you miss a month of training. You never know who is going to be next.”
The top 7 boys were Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Andrew Chrestman, Kayson Newsom, Braxton Whiteside, Austin Brown and Beau Hunter. “These guys have so much potential to race close together, which is what you need to do to be competitive. They got spread out too much and lost touch with each other. I look for them to do a better job of that Saturday at Mooreville. Andrew and Kayson are in their first season, and both raced well. We should also have Cooper Parmer and Ellis Maffett back for the Mooreville meet. Cooper has the potential to be one of the best runners in the state. I am looking forward to having all of our runners back for the next meet.”
All 4 teams will compete this Saturday at the Moorevile Inv. at Hussey Sod Farm. Races start at 9:00