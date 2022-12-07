TUPELO- The Lady Warriors (8-1) had tough sledding, but the men played it down to the wire, as Pontotoc dropped a pair of games to the formidable Tupelo Golden Wave last Friday.
Senior Sadie Stegall and junior Alayna Ball each had 9 points in what ended as a lopsided loss to the 6A Lady Wave, 68-39.
The girls’ matchup was very much a game through the end of the first quarter. Ball snapped a nice look inside to Channing Lane cutting toward the basket to get the Lady Warriors on the board first. Ball picked up another assist, dishing to Stegall in close quarters for a bucket. A 3-pointer from Stegall, and an assist from Ella Hill to Kori Ware gave the Lady Warriors an early, double-up lead, at 8-4.
Tupelo inched back into the game, as Mikayla Riley hit a nice fadeaway off an inbounds pass, and Maniya Kirksey knocked down a 3-pointer. Riley led all scores with 15.
Ware showed good hustle for the Lady Warriors, as she ran down a breakaway from behind and swatted the ball off the offensive player’s leg for a turnover. Jakila Feagin gathered a loose ball and got it ahead to Alayna for a score, and with a pair of free throws from Mackenzie McGuirt, Pontotoc led 14-12 headed into the second frame.
The Lady Warriors continued to play strong in the second 8 minutes. Jasmine Cuellar broke off a nice pass inside to Stegall, but Tupelo eventually seized the lead for good, as Nadia Norfleet grabbed a steal and a bucket to inch the Lady Wave ahead 18-16. Norfleet scored 11 in the game. The Lady Wave’s defensive press gave Pontotoc problems and led to turnovers. The Lady Warriors also left points on the freethrow line, going 12/19 in the game.
Sarahia Hurd threw a great head fake, ducked under and around the defender, making good on a layup and bringing the Lady Warriors to within 8, at 28-20. However, a nifty spin and score from Tupelo’s Jade Rucker, for 2 of her 10 points, helped the Lady Wave take a 36-24 lead into halftime. The Tupelo women broke away in the second half for the win.
Boys
In men’s action Tyler Shephard poured in 32 points, including 17 in the first half, but 27 each, from Tupelo’s London Fields and Dayveun Anderson was too much to overcome, as Pontotoc lost a close one 74-70.
It was anybody’s game until the final minute, and the Warriors, rotating in only 6 players, kept every fan in their seat until the final buzzer.
Shephard set the tone early for Pontotoc, gliding in for a smooth, contested finish. A pair of free throws from Rhett Robinson and a 3 pointer from Jack Sansing pushed the Warriors out front 7-5.
Tupelo’s Anderson tied it from the penalty stripe then edged the Wave out front with his second shot.
Dawson Rice snapped a sharp bounce pass to Shephard on a breakaway for a bucket-plus-one. Shephard made a nifty spin in the lane for a score, then knocked down a 3 pointer. Tyler kicked out to Sansing for another 3, and Pontotoc led 19-13 at the end of the first frame.
Rice got a strong offensive putback for a score early in the second. Anderson’s bucket-plus-one checked the momentum for the Wave and kept the Warriors from rolling too far ahead. Pontotoc’s Adin Johnson took a hard charge in the lane to force a turnover. A pair of assists from Tupelo’s Anderson helped the Golden Wave close the gap, and a Fields’ 3 pointer gave them a 29-28 lead. The teams traded licks down the stretch to halftime, and Pontotoc took a slim 36-33 lead into the break.
In the third, Shephard made a Larry Bird-like tap/swat pass off the dribble, across the lane to Zane Tipler for a breakaway bucket and 2 of his 10 points. An offensive putback from Rice and another 3 from Sansing inched Pontotoc ahead 53-51.
Fields grabbed a steal and dunk midway through the fourth quarter, and with Jeremiah McGlaun knifing in for a nifty bucket, Tupelo seized a 65-62 lead.
Tupelo’s Gavin Shannon threw down a dunk, and, on the other end of the floor, Shephard received a long pass, then calmly squared up and busted a corner 3, even before the Tupelo crowd could applaud the dunk. Rhett made good on a pair of free throws in the final seconds, but Tupelo narrowly escaped with the win.
Pontotoc’s coach Rolley Tipler was pleased with the effort.
“We missed 6 free throws, and had some costly turnovers that hurt our momentum,” said Tipler. “Still, I’m proud of our guys for playing to the very end. This will be good for us, going into division play.”
The Warriors and Lady Warriors were scheduled to host New Albany for their first division contests last night, and they will have their second division games at North Pontotoc on Friday.
