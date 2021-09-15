The Pontotoc Cross Country teams continued their season at the Mooreville Inv. Saturday. All 4 teams came away with a 1st place finish in 4A.
Olivia Hamblin was the top finisher for the 7th/8th grade girls, followed by Sara Campos, Meredith Farley, Ava Whiteside and Ivanna Flores. “These girls are learning a little more each week about how to be more competitive when they race," said Bain. "They know from the start that there will be pain at some point if they are trying to be competitive, and the better they deal with it, the more competitive they will be. I appreciate any kid who is willing to run cross country, and I know what they learn from it will help them deal with those tough moments later in life.”
The top 7 boys in the middle school race were Luis Moreno, Adriel Coh, Dayn Wilson, Samuel Aquilar, Noah Parmer, Leonard Brown and Roman Lee. “None of these guys ever ran cross country before this year, so they are learning a little more each week about pace and racing. There is some talent in this group, and they are the future of the program. The next couple of years will see some very talented runners graduate who were where they are a few years ago, so hopefully they will develop over the next couple of years to step up and continue the cross country tradition at Pontotoc.”
For the Varsity Girls, Kaylin Simmons was the top finisher, followed in the top 7 by Haley Lowe, Katherine Carpenter, Ava Robbins, Mikayla Wendler, Carla Ramirez and Samantha Vickery. “Kaylin is our number 1 runner for a reason. Nobody has worked harder than she has since summer workouts, and she really wants to have a great senior year. Haley has the potential to run right with her. She just has to believe that herself. Our biggest surprise Saturday was Katherine Carpenter. She showed so much promise in jr. high, but has dealt with injury since. To see her smiling halfway through the race felt good. Ava is one of our more talented girls in the top 7 who gets limited training because she has to miss some workouts for volleyball. Mikayla was our number one runner from last season, but missed summer workouts. I look for her to get better with every race. Carla and Samantha have consistently been in our top 7, and both are in the band. So by the time they get through cross country, they have had a very tough day. I am looking forward to seeing how this girls team develops over the next month.”
Cooper Parmer was the top finisher for the Varsity Boys, followed in the top 7 by Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Braxton Whiteside, Andrew Chrestman, Ellis Maffett and Austin Brown. “This is a fun group of guys to watch race. They are developing more as a team each week, and have set goals for themselves and are willing to work for it. They got closer to those goals this week. I also have some pretty lofty goals for them , and the talent is there in each one of them to reach those goals. I was proud of the way they raced Saturday.”
The next meet is this Saturday at Saltillo starting at 9:00.