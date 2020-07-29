A Pontotoc man has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a commercial building in connection with the alleged break-in Monday night (July 27) of Petals and Lace Formal on West Marion Street in Pontotoc, Pontotoc Deputy Police Chief Bob Poe reported today (Wednesday, July 29).
Deputy Chief Poe identified the man arrested as Dalton Mohr, 26, of College Street, Pontotoc. Mohr was arrested Tuesday night (July 28) around 6:30 p.m. walking on Reynolds Street street in Pontotoc.
The owner of Petals and Lace reported the break-in when she opened the store Tuesday morning around 11 a.m., Poe said.
“When officers arrived they found the cash drawer and several items missing from the business,” Poe said. “Evidence was collected. It was determined that entrance was gained through the front door of the business.”
“Later that night we arrested Mohr on Reynolds Street and found items in his possession taken from the business,” Poe said. “Mohr is on probation/parol from MDOC for breaking and entering charges from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deparment.”