A 24-year-old Pontotoc man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a 35-year-old Pontotoc man during an argument at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 20), Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported.
Chief Tutor said that at approximately 1:00 AM Sunday, the Pontotoc Police officers were dispatched to McGar Loop (off of West Reynolds Street extended) in reference to an alleged shooting incident. Upon arrival officers found that a male had been shot.
Chief Tutor identified the shooting victim as Antonio Dewayne Robinson, age 35 (address-117 McGar Loop Apt #A, Pontotoc). Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Twelve hours later the investigation led police officers to a home in Lee County where the alleged shooter was arrested.
"At approximately 1:00 PM on Sunday the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Pontotoc Police Department, served an arrest warrant at a residence in Lee County where Valentino Jamison, age 24, (address-2512 West Reynolds Street, Pontotoc, MS) was found hiding during a search of the premises,” Chief Tutor said.
Jamison was taken into custody, transported back to Pontotoc, and charged with first degree murder, Tutor said. Jamison remains in the Pontotoc County Adult Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance in Pontotoc Municipal Court, probably on Tuesday.
Chief Tutor said alcohol was a factor in the shooting. He said Robinson was shot several times.
“I want to commend my guys for the great job they did getting the information together which led to the suspect’s possible whereabouts,” Tutor said. “And we appreciate the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and their quick response in helping with the arrest."