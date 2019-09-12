The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a one vehicle crash in Pontotoc County that killed one person yesterday, according to Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Jason Roe.
Roe reported that troopers responded to MS four lane 278, near MS Highway 342, at approximately 4:56 pm, Wednesday (Sept. 11) evening. Upon arriving it appeared Shawn Pettit, 45, of Pontotoc was driving west bound in a 2014 Toyota Camry when he lost control overturning in the median.
Roe said Pettit was ejected from the vehicle and air lifted to North Mississippi Medical Center where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Pettit was not wearing a seatbelt, Roe reported.