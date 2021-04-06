In Pontotoc’s municipal primary voting today (April 6) incumbent Mayor Bob Peeples was re-elected to a second term in office, while runoffs are slated in Wards 2 and 3 and affidavit ballots may change a current two vote difference in the Ward 4 alderman’s race.
In Ward 1, Democratic incumbent alderwoman Lena Chewe was unopposed in her re-election bid with no Democrat or Republican challengers. All candidates in the mayoral race and the other four aldermen races qualified as Republicans. The following unofficial results do not include affidavit ballots.
Unofficial results in the Pontotoc Mayor’s race showed Robert A. “Bob" Peeples with 658 votes and challenger Sara Thompson Cornwell with 198 votes.
In the race for Alderman-at-large, unofficial results showed Jeff Stafford winning with 475 votes and incumbent David White receiving 393 votes.
In the Ward 2 alderman race, unofficial results show a runoff will be needed between Jimma Smith and Kevin Pardon who outdistanced third candidate Wade E. “Trai” Stegall III. Unofficial results showed Smith with 102 votes, Purdon with 80 votes and Stegall with 56 votes.
In the Ward 3 race for alderman, unofficial results show a runoff is slated between incumbent Dennis R. Simmons and Joe DiDonna, who both led Rickey Hill in the three man race. Unofficial results showed DiDonna with 76 votes, Simmons with 62 votes and Hill with 30 votes.
In the alderman Ward 4 race, unofficial results showed challenger David Anderson leading incumbent J. Rayburn Mapp by two votes. Unofficial results showed Anderson with 126 votes and Mapp with 124 votes.
Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain said tonight she was not sure how many affidavit ballots were cast in the Ward 4 race but election commissioners would probably meet tomorrow or Thursday to make that determination.
Runoffs are set for April 27.