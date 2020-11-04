First, the hunter casts a treble hook to snag him, then he needs help securing the beast with another hand-line, and after dragging him alongside the boat, with considerable exertion and much danger, the hunters tighten a cinch around his snout so he can’t chomp off a hand.
It’s also best to shoot the gator in the head before pulling him into the boat. Violence and hurly-burly abound in this sport.
“In Mississippi you can’t even load the gun until the gator is secured at two points,” said Brandon Cissna who, along with three of his buddies from Pontotoc, decided they’d go alligator hunting this fall.
The guys got three gators, measuring 6’11, 9’7, and 11 feet, not a bad haul considering their relative lack of experience and the formidable circumstances they faced--dark nights in murky waters in spooky bayous.
“My Cajun intuition helped,” said Chad Bagwell, who accompanied his pal Cissna on the hunt, along with Jonathan McDonald and Adam Patton. Cissna, Patton, and McDonald won tags through the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks’ lottery system. The guys were permitted to hunt in three of the state’s seven zones, including the Northeast, Northwest, and West Central zones.
“We could basically hunt everywhere north of I-20,” said Bagwell.
Season opened at noon on Aug. 28, and by 2 p.m. the quartet was hunting on McDonald’s tags, in the Sunflower River, north of Yazoo City, the Northwest hunting zone. Nighttime is gator hunting time.
The guys spotted their first big gator shortly after putting in. They struggled to follow his bubble trail with rain pocking the water’s surface. They decided to go after smaller gators and come back for the big boy at dark. Throughout the day they saw the big gator three more times.
After nightfall they spotted him again, his eyes gleaming red in the spotlight. Bagwell cast the heavy gauge rod-and-reel with the 10/0 treble hook and snared the big reptile.
The boys had welcomed the dying of the light, but the gator didn’t go quietly into that good night. He started dragging the boat up the river, along with Bagwell and Cissna.
“We knew he was tiring himself out,” said Bagwell.
McDonald and Patton arrived in their boat and treble-hooked a second line into the beast. After a lot of bad noise and straining of muscles, the men managed to pull the gator to the surface of the water.
“It was the biggest, chaotic mess,” said Bagwell, laughing. “Our adrenaline was pumping. We were running around, fighting this gator, squealing like little girls. Fun stuff.”
The guys fitted the cinch around the beast’s gnarly, gaping mouth and held him still. McDonald loaded the 12 gauge shotgun, placed the barrel against the gator’s head. Boom.
The fight was over. All the combatants had acquitted themselves well, especially the gator, Cissna said. The big boy measured about nine feet.
Just 45 minutes earlier, the guys took their first gator, measuring 6’ll.
The second night the guys hunted on Patton’s tags in the West Central zone. They didn’t catch any gators, but a haul of 29 frogs was pretty fine eating nonetheless, they said.
The third night the boys hunted on Cissna’s tags, near the Ross Barnett Reservoir, and caught another gator, but that’s another tale for another time.
Gator is good eating, McDonald said. A picture on his phone showed a cooler full of lean, pink meat.
“The meat is in the tail, the jaws, and the legs,” said McDonald. “It’s a flaky, white meat, sort of like fish. We fried some, baked some with Cajun spice, and had some ground into sausage.”
Some of his gator meat McDonald had processed at Red Antler in Yazoo City.
Bagwell, Cissna, and McDonald said they’d hunted and fished for all kinds of game all over the country, but hunting alligators together was a special experience.
“It is absolutely a rush,” said Cissna. “Nothing comes close. I’ll never miss another draw. I’m hooked.”