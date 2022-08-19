The Pontotoc Miss. Homemaker Volunteer are meeting again and becoming more active in their volunteer efforts. Our clubs are Algoma, Beckham, Hanbing Grapes and Toccopola; all are looking for new members who are eater to volunteer and increase their skills in various areas. The organization is far form limited to cooing and sewing.
WE learn many new things about health and nutrition, gardening and the environment. We help who many community events, including the upcoming Bodock Festival.
Some of our other recent volunteer projects are making choir chair covers for a local church and making chair pads which were donated to the Senior Center. We donte to Pontotoc County nursing homes, providing snacks and other ”extras” many residents otherwise do not have. WE provide needed items for young children who have had to be removed from their homes and who are going at least temporarily to foster homes. These children often have nothing o their own when they are moved.
Another project that has ben going on for years is an International Clothing project. Many of our members sew dresses and shorts for children which local church groups deliver on their mission trips.
Individual clubs have local projects, too, including book boxes and extra classroom supplies for students in our elementary schools. These projects at county and local level are by no means inclusive. There are simply too many to mention. We have discovered that no matter what our members’ interests and abilities may be, there are projects we can all volunteer to help with and that we enjoy doing.
Our next big project is the Holiday House, an annual event which will be resumed this year, Friday, November 4, 2022. As before it will feature a delicious holiday meal, dine in our carry out and vendors with items to make Christmas shopping easier and more fun for our guests. Vendors can call the extension office at 489-3910 to receiver a booth. Also call the office if poi would like more information about tour organization, its projects and joining us.
