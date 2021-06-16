Lots of folks in this area foster dogs, but who fosters cats?
Well, meet Melissa and Emily Aurre of Pontotoc.
“Our rescue takes in dogs and cats. We have 5 full time dog fosters. Our rescue as a whole is primarily dog based with an average of 75 dogs in our care,” Emily said this week.
Added Melissa: “We are currently the only cat fosters in this area, and we house all our cats and kittens in a private foster shed. The dogs are kept and fostered at people’s private homes.
“We foster and adopt out as many tame cats and kittens as possible and promote pet owners to spay/neuter to help with the overpopulation. We also deal with all cat adoptions and intake requests.”
Emily offered a short history of the operation, which perhaps could be considered a civic improvement project, since Emily, 16, is home-schooled: “I’ve always loved animals, dogs and cats in particular. In 2016 I decided I wanted to make a donation to the local animal rescue. I got together all the change that I had and purchased a bag of puppy food and a box of canned cat food.
“I wanted to do more but wasn’t sure how. Together me and my mom came up with the idea to set up change jars around town at local businesses to raise funds for vet bills, food, litter, cleaning supplies, etc. We try to place jars in well-traveled businesses but anywhere that will allow us to.
“I currently have 20 jars set up in Pontotoc. We are very grateful for all the donations we have received from our jars and fundraisers, we have been able to provide much needed care for dogs and cats with it.”
We usually collect all donation jars once a month,” she said.
Melissa continued the history. “After raising money for a few years and getting to know the fosters it was brought up that they didn’t have a cat foster.
“We said we would love to foster cats but since we couldn’t do so in our home we were unable to, that is until April of 2019, when one of our full time dog fosters donated a shed for storage and instead they turned it into a cat foster shed for us to use.”
Said Emily: “We get cats from anywhere and everywhere, we’ve found countless strays ourselves, and we are contacted by tons of people every day.
“We’ve had people ask us to take in animals when we are at the vet, the PetSmart adoption room, adoption events or even just when I’m out collecting jars. We are contacted by family and friends that know we are part of rescue as well.”
They rescue cats of all ages but kittens and young adults are the most common. They’ve had a lot of various colored cats, with gray tabbies and solid black among the least appealing to adopters. They’ve had a lot of Siamese mixes; they’re the easiest adopt out (along with the domestic long hair cats).
Melissa said, “The most we’ve ever fostered at one time was 40 due to an emergency situation. We were overcapacity at that point. Now we try to keep around 15 cats or kittens to limit the spread of sickness and give the individual cats the best care possible.”
Added Emily: “We clean the cat cages everyday, along with looking after bowls, crates, playpens and bedding. Our rescue receives one vet day each week to have all cats/dogs spayed/neutered.
“We often make appointments to meet adopters or people wanting to surrender cats locally. We usually take our adoptable cats to the PetSmart adoption room every one to two weeks.”
They don’t receive any money from the state. They rely on the generosity of the community through donation jars, fundraisers and online donation posts. Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo does provide discounts for the rescue organization. “We really appreciate their help!” Emily said.
When they take in a new cat or dog they always deworm, vaccinate, and spay/neuter them before adoption. They also treat any other issues they may have. They clean and disinfect their cages every day.
Cats that are healthy and get along with other cats get to get out and play inside the shed. Cats that are unhealthy or don’t get along with other cats are put into playpens while they clean.”
Said Emily: “Our longest resident is an adult cat named Spruce. We’ve had him almost 2 1/2 years. We tried to find him a home when we first got him, when he was around 4 months old. Since he was skittish around everyone but us he didn’t get adopted so now he lives out inside the shed. He seems very happy with us. {/span}
{span} “We try to adopt out cats through Petfinder and the PetSmart adoption room. We never euthanize any cat unless medically necessary, for example a disease that is untreatable and always fatal.”
The Aurres try to find good homes based on each cat’s individual needs. Every cat’s personality is different so they match the cats based on the adopters’ applications.
“People with kids and other animals can be good for more social outgoing kittens but often- times adult cats need a quieter home to adjust to. Overall we look for indoor homes, but we do not allow declawing because of the painful affects it has on cats.
“We love updates on our fosters and we receive happy updates often. If for some reason the cat doesn’t work out with a new family and they want to return them we always take them back and find them another family that may be better suited for them,” Melissa said.
Emily said fostering dogs is different from fostering cats.
“Cleaning outdoor kennels in the rain and mud is definitely a challenge. Dog fosters have to wait for transports before they can move out dogs to take in new ones. They also have to take the dogs out for walks and playtime everyday.
“We have our cat fosters inside so mud and rain doesn’t really affect us. We also adopt all our cats locally so we don’t have to wait for transports,” she said.
They don’t foster and adopt out feral cats, though. There are several reasons for that.
{span} A true feral cat is an un-owned domestic cat that lives outdoors and avoids human contact: it does not allow itself to be handled or touched.
Said Emily: “Adult feral cats are not socialized to people, which means they cannot be adopted to indoor homes. Kittens born to feral cats can be socialized at an early age and adopted into homes. If we trap any feral cats, they’re returned to their outdoor home after being spayed/neutered.
“Also, if we block our cages with unadoptable cats we won’t be able to rescue any new ones,” she said.
They don’t have a TNR program (Trap, Neuter, Return) for the public because it’s a lot of work and very stressful.
The mother and daughter do some work with feral cats, however.
They have trapped and fixed four large feral colonies since they started fostering cats, and they personally feed three colonies every day, while the lady that found them feeds the fourth.
They use humane live traps with canned food or tuna as bait.
After trapping ferals they transfer them into the same cages they use for their tame fosters, after surgery they also recover in those cages until released.
Melissa added, “There is a lot of work involved with trapping ferals; most people don’t want them back. Ferals do best being returned to the area they were originally living, and they also need someone that is willing to feed and provide shelter for them.”
What do the mother and daughter most enjoy about fostering?
Said Emily: “I’d say meeting adopters and receiving updates. Watching kittens grow up in their new homes and turning into beautiful full-grown cats is very rewarding, especially when you grow attached to certain cats that you put a lot of effort into saving. I also really enjoyed adoption events and fundraiser events before the pandemic.”
And what do they least enjoy?
Melissa: “Dealing with contagious disease among cats. It’s very stressful, especially with small, fragile kittens. Losing any cat/kitten is always difficult. “I also hate having to turn away people wanting to surrender cats because we don’t have room. It is unbelievable how many messages we get every single day to take in dogs and cats, but we can only do so much with limited funds and space. It is extremely frustrating for all of us to pour everything we have into this and have people get ugly with us when we can’t help.”
Asked how long they plan to continue to do this, their answer was clear: “As long as possible. Our main goal is to rescue as many animals as we can personally and promote others to spay/neuter and rescue to help with the massive overpopulation of animals in Pontotoc and the surrounding areas,” Emily concluded.
For more information, contact Second Chances Animal Rescue, Petfinder and the PetSmart adoption room.