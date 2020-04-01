Due to the ever increasing coronavirus pandemic and President Trump's directive to self quarantine and distance yourself from others for at least another month, all cases set for hearing in Pontotoc Municipal Court have been continued until Tuesday, May 19.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that cases postponed until May 19 include cases originally set for April 7, April 21 and May 5.
Chief Tutor said that all bonds remain in place until the May 19 court date.
“We sending out letters notifying the defendants and we’re contacting the bonding companies,” Tutor said.
Ecru Municipal Court cases are also tentatively postponed until May 4.
Ecru municipal court for Monday, April 6 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak as well. The TENTATIVE new date is Monday, May 4, however, please call the court @ 662-489-3881 after April 22 to confirm new date.