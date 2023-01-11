Coach Dusty Finley has made a good life in football.
Finley, now the offensive coordinator at Madison Central High School, didn’t know that when he suffered a devastating knee injury playing football at South Pontotoc in 2000 that his path would eventually lead to a career in coaching.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with some good head coaches over the years, and it’s been a blessing and a learning experience,” said Finley.
Finley has now been a teacher and coach for 18 years, and he said that he’s been fortunate for the experience.
Finley’s journey started in Springville, where, in addition to playing baseball, he played quarterback on the football team, starting in his ninth grade year. He hurt his knee playing defense during his senior season. Finley decided to walk on at Itawamba Community College, and, in order to just get on the field, he made his way onto the special teams units. He also played backup quarterback. During his second season at ICC, Finley shared time as starting quarterback.
Finley moved on to Mississippi College where he played two more seasons. He finished his degrees in the spring of 2005 and, with his playing days behind him, embarked on his professional career.
Finley started his coaching career at Hatley High School, where he served from 2005-06. Finley was the assistant football coach at Hatley, as well as skippering the junior high football team and assisting with fast-pitch softball.
From Hatley he moved on to Lafayette High School, teaching physical education and coaching both junior high and high school football. He went on to teach Mississippi studies in high school as well as world geography, and for the high school football team coached wide receivers and defensive backs. Finley eventually served as both offensive and defensive coordinator. Finley helped lead the Commodores to four 4A state championship games, two which they won, bringing home the title in 2010 and 2011. Finley arrived at Madison Central in 2016, and he was part of yet another successful program, helping the Jaguars advance to the 6A North Half Championship three straight years, and eventually winning a state championship in 2021.
People with whom Finley has played and coached over the years spoke highly of him.
Coach Paul Dees was Finley’s football coach for three years at South Pontotoc (1998-2000) and said that he was a fine athlete with a good head on his shoulders.
“We were 2-0 his senior year, when he tore up his knee, and we didn’t win another one that season,” said Dees, who skippered the Cougars for nine seasons. “He was just a heads up guy with a good football mind, and very smart,” said Dees. “One thing that always struck me about Dusty was his drive, especially to come back and walk on at ICC like he did. You could just tell that he was going to be a heck of a coach some day.”
Coach Anthony Hart hired Finley at Lafayette in 2006, and, 10 years later, again at Madison Central.
"I interviewed Dusty as a favor for the principal, and it didn't take but a minute to see that we were like-mined in several ways," said Hart, who coached with Finley on the championship runs. "Dusty is a fine Christian man. I've watched him get married, and I was close to the hospital when Stone was born. I've seen him develop as a man and as a coach, and when I took the job at Madison Central, I knew that there was just one person in the world I wanted for the assistant's job, Dusty. He was the only one I called. The way he works with the kids is special, and there's not a finer coach or a man out there."
Finley and his wife, Greer, who also teaches at Madison Middle School, have two children, their son, Stone, 11, and daughter Ellis Claire, 8. He has a humble perspective on his life in football.
“I can guarantee you that it isn’t anything I’ve done over the years,” said Finley. “I remember telling our guys, when we won the state championship here at Madison Central, and we played at Southern Miss, that before the game started, to look around them and take it all in and appreciate it, because once the game starts, you won’t notice it.”
Finley spoke equally as highly of the good people with whom he has worked. “You have success by putting yourself around good people and good players, and I’ve been blessed to be around both,” said Finley. “The thing about football is not to make it hard. You try to get the ball to your best players, and let them make you a good coach. Developing a relationship with the kids, doing right by them, showing them that I’m there to be loyal to them and to those with whom I work, are all top priorities in my job."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.