The lights dim, the hush is so quiet you can almost hear the silence, the conductor steps up to the podium and then applause ripples in the air. The little white baton goes up, the orchestra begins the first dramatic notes and a female voice sings “In sleep he sang to me, in dreams he came,” and thus another performance of “The Phantom of the Opera” begins.
The thrill of conducting the orchestra in Broadway’s longest running hit musical, is now under the associate direction of Pontotoc County native William Waldrop. The Phantom opened January 26, 1988 and has seen an unprecedented 13,629 performances outranking Chicago, The Lion King and Cats.
Waldrop, the son of Drew and Wanda Waldrop graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1999 and made his debut conducting the Phantom on November 5, 2021. He was also part of helping the show reopen in October of last year after more than an 18 month shut down during the pandemic.
“I felt very lucky to have a job after the pandemic shut down,” William Waldrop said. “So many in our industry lost their jobs and positions for good. To be able to be a part of such an iconic Broadway show and help reopen it to NYC (and the country and world!) was truly one of the best experiences of my career.
“Phantom has been around for so long and it is deeply connected to Broadway and the city of New York. We all felt such a sense of pride as we helped to reopen the show. In doing so, we gave our city a new spirit of hope and helped it get back on its feet. It was a very special time!”
This was his full circle of fulfilling his dream because it was seeing the Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum in Memphis when he was in junior high school that started Waldrop wanting be a part of musicals on Broadway. This dream became a reality after much hard work.
“I received a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Music degree from the Peabody Conservatory of Music at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore,” Waldrop said. “Both of my degrees were with an emphasis in Vocal Performance, because initially I thought I wanted to be an actor/singer. However I also continued my training in piano, conducting, accompanying, opera and musical theatre during both degrees. It was during grad school when I realized my true passion was conducting and music directing for musical theatre.”
And that is a passion he gets to practice often. He is a frequent guest conductor with orchestras throughout the United States, including the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, The Florida Orchestra, the North Carolina Symphony, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Sarasota Orchestra, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, the Long Beach Symphony, the Boise Philharmonic, the Lexington Philharmonic, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Greenville Symphony Orchestra.
An accomplished vocal coach, Waldrop accompanies and advises many star clients who are performing in current Broadway productions and national tours. Also an active educator, he leads regular master classes throughout New York City for such groups as The Growing Studio, Broadway Classroom, Broadway in Motion and Broadway Workshop.
And even though he has conducted Evita, the Revival of Cats, Cinderella, On The Town and Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway, his goal has always been to lead the orchestra for Phantom. In 2019 he helped launch the World Tour of Phantom in Manila. He was the Musical Supervisor for a new production of Phantom in Copenhagen, Denmark as well as in Oberhausen, Germany. These are his accomplishments after his small beginnings at a small theater outside of Baltimore where he conducted Meet Me in St. Louis.
Waldrop readily admits he did not land where he is on his own. “I was vey lucky to have some amazing mentors during my college years,” he said. “They prepared me so well and helped me to gain all the necessary skills I would need to be a successful musician and conductor. It was a lot of hard work for sure, but I was lucky enough to meet some major music supervisors and conductors very early on in my career because of being at the Peabody Conservatory. The University of Mississippi was also an extraordinary program for me that allowed me to pursue all of my musical interests and receive a solid musical education and foundation that prepared me for grad school.”
And now that he is the associate conductor of the largest orchestra on Broadway with 27 musicians he continues to be non-stop. In fact, he has several roles as the associate conductor which include playing keyboard in the orchestra, conducting the orchestra (depending on the schedule), playing piano for stage rehearsals during the day, teaching music to new cast members and coaching/reviewing with current cast members.
But it is all in a day’s work and fun for this young man who grew up in Pontotoc.
“I have two favorite parts of putting a musical together. First—the initial music rehearsals which is when we teach and coach all of the music. This is a wonderful time when I get to help everyone learn the score and find their voice within the character they are playing.
“I often work with the director and collaborate to help the actors find the best choices for their roles."
"Second favorite part—the Sitzprobe which is German for sitting rehearsal. This is when the orchestra and cast meet for the first time and play/sing through the entire score. It is always an amazing time when we start to integrate musicians and singers together—it’s magical!”
And in the midst of all the work there are challenges even with a hit show like this one. “I think the greatest challenge with a long-running show like Phantom is finding your groove and making each and every performance special eight times a week.”
But it never grows old. “My greatest joy is being on the podium when the lights go down and hearing the audience applaud immediately before the show even starts,” Waldrop said. “As a conductor, it’s an exhilarating feeling and inspires you to help shape and produce the very best music that you can possibly make from the orchestra and the stage. I look forward to that moment each and every time I conduct. “
And does this small town boy truly enjoy the big city he now calls home? “I LOVE living in New York City!” he exuded. “There is nowhere else in the world like it. There are so many diverse and vibrant neighborhoods, incredible experiences, and amazing restaurants. Every day I see something new, even if I’m walking down the same street. I love the speed of the city, I love the people—some of the nicest on the planet!—I really love everything about it.”
So if you ever take a trip to New York and decide to take in a musical, check out the Phantom of the Opera and tell them William Waldrop sent you.