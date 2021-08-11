The Lady Warriors, Lady Cougars, and Lady Vikings each started off their 2021 volleyball campaigns with at least one win on Saturday.
In Springville, the Lady Cougars played host to Nettleton. After having worked out last-minute kinks in a team scrimmage the night before, just after the annual Meet the Cougars event, the Lady Cats came out strong against their non-division opponents from Lee County.
South fell behind early 6-1, as Lady Tiger middle blocker Aaliyah Harris stuffed a pair of shots at the net to help push Nettleton ahead.
The Lady Cougars started to climb back into it however, as senior middle blocker Hailey Rackley swatted a nifty, backhanded winner over the defense. Rackley followed with a string of aces to bring South even at 8-8. Fellow senior and middle blocker Ryleigh McVay lofted a nice shot to a spot of open court, then senior setter Morgan Gunter made a good dig that eventually led to a point, pushing the Lady Cats ahead to stay, at 11-8.
Senior and outside hitter Kealey Ward served three, strong aces and Ward put the exclamation mark on the end of the first set, 25-11 win with a kill from the center.
The Lady Cougars took set two 25-9, and set three 25-17.
Head Coach Blake Lovell was pleased with his team’s debut.
“I saw some nerves early, but I thought we settled down and received and served the ball well,” said Lovell, the program’s first and only head coach, who starts this season with seven seniors, all of whom have played for the past three years. “We didn’t attack particularly well, but it was good to see us stay calm while behind in the first and third sets and yet find a way to win,” said Lovell. “It was a good way to open the season and a good starting point for us to build one.”
The Lady Cougars play Potts Camp at home tomorrow night, then at the East Union Tournament on Saturday.
Pontotoc
Pontotoc hosted seven teams in the Ninth Annual Lady Warrior Classic. The octet squared off on side-by-side courts inside the packed Pontotoc gymnasium, and the action was frenetic.
The Lady Warriors played the day’s last--and perhaps most intense and closely fought--match, dropping two-out-of-three sets to Belmont 25-14, 25-20, and 15-13.
Belmont’s senior outside hitter Kathryn Greene opened the match with an ace for the Lady Cardinals.
Lady Warrior outside hitter Ava Robbins got a strong stuff at the net for an early, Pontotoc point then, the one-two punch of senior, libero Caroline Howard, setting senior Samya Brooks for a smash, put the Women of the Tribe ahead 3-1. Senior setter Audrey Hamill set Sadie Stegall for a kill shot just inside the back line for another score.
Belmont right-side hitter Annakarren Marino served an ace to inch the Lady Cardinals ahead 10-7.
Howard set Anna Christian for an across-court kill shot, Hamill lofted a nifty shot just inside the backline to pull Pontotoc closer, at 16-9. Belmont hitter Kresten Moody skied for a hard kill from the left side, as the Lady Cardinals pulled away at 21-10.
Pontotoc senior setter Scout Waldrop turned in a strong performance, placing a set perfectly for Stegall to hammer home. Pontotoc’s Maggie Kimble found a hole in the defense on the left side, but Belmont hung on for a 25-14 opening set win.
Waldrop blasted a pair of jump-serve aces to start the Women of the Tribe in set two. Howard dove onto the hardwood for a save that led to Pontotoc capturing a rally point. Victoria Knowles drove home a strong stuff at the net then, the combo of Hamill-to-Stegall hooked up for another kill shot. Howard set senior outside hitter Mollie Rackley for a loud kill point. Waldrop made a nice dig on serve that led to Kimble nailing a shot just inside the back line for a 14-9 Lady Warrior lead.
Belmont’s Kresten Moody hit a nifty, down-spin ace to bring the Lady Cardinals within three, at 14-11. The trio of Anna Christian, to Waldrop, to Howard capped a sustained rally for another Lady Warriors’ score.
Hamill seemed to be everywhere on the court, setting Samya Brooks for a strong kill shot. Hamill followed with a crafty, backward set to Brooks who thundered home another kill, and the Lady Warriors slammed the door on the second set, 25-20. Brooks, Waldrop, and Hamill all played exceptionally strong third sets, but Belmont hung on 15-13.
Pontotoc won their earlier match against Heritage Academy, 25-13, 25-9, nailing 20, team kills. .
Assistant Coach Kate Hester said afterwards that the Lady Warriors looked strong in their season opener.
“Belmont was in state competition last year, and we knew this would be a very competitive game,” said Hester, filling in for Head Coach Annie McGregor, who is on maternity leave. “We ran a completely new rotation, and it was great to see that we can still be competitive in the new lineup, and it gave us a chance to see where we can get better as well,” said Hester. “The new lineup gave us some opportunities to score big and to see where we can improve.”
Next up for the Lady Warriors will be a trip to Ripley tomorrow night, then to Corinth next Tuesday.
North Pontotoc
The Lady Vikings were among the eight teams playing at the Pontotoc gym, and they also split a pair of season-openers.
In match two, North took a dominant, two-set win over Shannon, 25-2, 25-7. Senior Bella Gates nailed a kill point early in set one, followed by an ace from Madison Coltharp.
Bella Grace Hayes tore off a string of aces. Graice Corley added a strong kill from the left front as the Lady Vikings seized the first set.
Madison Coltharp started the second set with a pair of aces. Senior Jessi Leigh Corley followed with an ace as well. Gracie Corley added a kill point and a pair of aces, and after a stuff at the net from Karson Mitchell, the Lady Vikings were cruising at 16-3.
Gracie Corley tacked on another pair of aces, followed by a cross-court kill point from Coltharp. Gracie Corley tore off another string of five aces before skying for a kill point and the coup de grace.
North dropped their first match to Itawamba IHS.
Afterwards, Co-Head Coach Amanda Little said she was encouraged by what she saw on the court, especially in light of recent difficulties.
“We’ve been battling through some injuries and competing without quarantined players, so we weren’t at our best this weekend, but we’re definitely pleased to get a good win,” said Little.”We had a hard time getting started and keeping up momentum, but we’re looking forward to our upcoming schedule and expect to do well.”
The Lady Vikings play host to Walnut tomorrow night then play at Myrtle on Aug. 16.