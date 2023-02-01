Bowlers from Pontotoc (City) and North Pontotoc competed in the Class II North Regional Tournament in Oxford on Jan. 26. Scores were as follows.
Pontotoc boys (per Coach Tyler Orman): Larkin Swain 1st game 152, 2nd game 86; Devon Stewart 1st game 134, 2nd game 143, 3rd game 110; Landon Johnson 1st game 162, 2nd game 129, 3rd game 105; Caleb Long 1st game 156, 2nd game 132, 3rd game 124; Carson Long 1st game 206, 2nd game 127, 3rd game 184, Noah Glover (sub) Game 3 87; total 2,037.
Pontotoc girls: Cadence Griffin 1st game 117, 2nd game 116, 3rd game 153; Maddie Moorman 1st game 136, 2nd game 97, 3rd game 128; Destiny Woolridge 1st game 82, 2nd game 81; Kaylee Collins 87; Sade Johnson (sub) Game 2, 114, Game 3, 96; Rylee Palmer (sub) Game 3, 80.
North Pontotoc (per Coach Bob Wingo): Both boys and girls finished 8th in division. Hunter Carwile, a senior, was the highest boys' bowler. Nevaeh Hopkins Deadeaux was the highest girls' bowler. She's a junior.
