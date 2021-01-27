President Ronald Reagan once said “The ten most terrifying words you can hear are ‘I’m with the federal government and I’m here to help.’”
That may be the sentiment of the general public who are clamoring to get the new Covid-19 vaccine. Since the roll out of the shot that is to protect against the virus that hit the United States soil a year ago people have wondered where to get the shot, how to get the shot and what it will cost.
Rather than sending shots to each health department, they are being given to the public at various locations in North Mississippi. The location changes according to how many shots are allocated and to how many people schedule to get them. It changes by the minute because of online scheduling.
In an updated release Monday, the Mississippi Department of health said that high demand for first and second dose vaccinations means that available appointments may be limited. New vaccination appointment openings are added
every week. If you are having trouble finding an available appointment, check back regularly for new openings.
Your first step to getting the vaccine is to call 877-978-6453 or get on your computer or smart phone and go to the msdh.ms.gov website and click on the Covid-19 news header on the right side of the screen in the dark blue box.
Scroll down to General Information headline and click on the topic Covid-19 vaccinations and Mississippi vaccination summary. Click on vaccinations and appointments. This page will tell you who is currently eligible for the vaccine and as you scroll down there is a header that says Free Drive through Vaccinations, an appointment is required. If you are 18 or older you should schedule the appointment on line or call 877-978-6453. The vaccine is free of charge. However, if you KNOW that you are eligible you can go directly to the page and schedule your appointment at covidvaccine.umc.edu.
If you register on line it tells you where the appointments are available and how many first dose appointments can be made. To date, Pontotoc County has not been one of the counties that has received the vaccine for the general pubic.
Even if Pontotoc will be a selected location there will be no heads up until the week that the shots will be given. The drive through clinic will most likely be held at the Agri-Center. There is no indication that the vaccine will be rolling into Pontotoc in the foreseeable future, however, check each Monday morning, the sites tend to be the same for at least four out of five days.
According to the umc site, the vaccination is given based on the number of vaccines allocated to the state of Mississippi each week by the federal government. The number of vaccines the Mississippi receives varies from week to week so this impacts appointment availability.
Currently, second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.
Mississippi is currently offering the immunization to all healthcare workers and EMT/paramedics, people 65 and older and people 18-64 with underlying medical conditions.
To be effective, two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are required. The second Pfizer vaccine dose is due 21 days after the first dose and the second Moderna vaccine dose is due 28 days after the first dose, however, both are still effective if received more than 21 or 28 days apart.
You must receive the same vaccine for both doses and at the same location you received your first dose. Schedule your appointment for the second dose while you are on site.