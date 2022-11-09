Warrior soccer prayer

The Pontotoc Warriors cricle up for prayer and a pep talk before their game against Ripley on Nov. 1

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc Warriors and Lady Warriors opened their regular seasons with solid wins over good Ripley teams on Nov. 1, taking the girls’ game 7-1, and the boys’ nightcap 3-2.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you