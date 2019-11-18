Next Tuesday, November 26, is the deadline to register an entry in the upcoming December 2 Pontotoc Christmas Parade, said Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell.
"All clubs, churches, organizations, schools and businesses are encouraged to participate in this community, family fun parade," Russell said. "But we need everyone to register by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26."
"You can call or come by the chamber office at 109 North Main Street. Our phone number is 662-489-5042."
Russell said all commercial and non-commercial entries are $20. Car and horse clubs pay the one fee. Wagons are $10.
The parade will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at the Pontotoc Junior High School parking lot and proceed south on Main Street to Green Street (by Three Rivers Planning and Development District office).
However, Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that the parking lot at Reeder's Farm Supply is the new pick-up location for all parade participants, except for horse riders.
"Folks in the parade need to be dropped off at the junior high school, but we're going to keep the parade flowing all the way on down Green Street to College Street to Reeder Farm Supply parking lot for the pick-up location," Tutor said.
"In years past we've had folks unloading along Green Street by First Baptist Church and this just completely stops up everything back out onto Main Street and causes big problems," Tutor said.
"We're not going to allow folks to unload on Green Street and we'd appreciate everyone's cooperation with picking up everyone down at Reeder's parking lot. This is aimed at making everything safer."
Horse riders will turn off of South Main onto First Street and return to the baseball field on Clay Street.
Santa will be at the Pontotoc Community House on December 2 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 and after a one hour lunch break will return and visit from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Earlier that morning Santa will be visited by numerous classes from all three elementary schools.