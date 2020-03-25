Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr announced Friday (March 20) that all games and practices have been postponed until April 16.
“This includes t-ball, softball and baseball games,” Farr said. “We want to do our part to keep things safe and we will re-evalute everything on April 16.”
“The gate at Hansberger Park is closed, but we can’t literally do that at Terry Chewe Sportsplex so we’re relying on folks to abide by this decision and stay off the fields for now. We’re all concerned about helping keep folks healthy as possible and right now we need to use common sense and listen to the doctors.”
“Things will get better.”