The annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Pontotoc Park and Recreation Dept., is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at Howard Stafford Park, said Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr.

Registration for prizes will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m..

The egg hunt is for kids 12 years old and younger. Mother Goose will also help host the event.

Lunch will be served. If the egg hunt is rained out on April 9, it may be re-scheduled for April 16.

“If we’re rained out on April 9, we will let folks know something,” Farr said. “There’s a lot going on that Easter weekend.”

