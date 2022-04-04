A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
The annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Pontotoc Park and Recreation Dept., is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at Howard Stafford Park, said Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr.
Registration for prizes will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m..
The egg hunt is for kids 12 years old and younger. Mother Goose will also help host the event.
Lunch will be served.
If the egg hunt is rained out on April 9, it will be held on Friday, April 15, with the same registration and start times as previously scheduled.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: April 4, 2022 @ 5:10 am
