The COVID-19 pandemic has caused almost all parts of society to be altered. In response to the deepening outbreak, Pontotoc Park and Rec postponed all games and practices back on March 20, and youth sports have remained on a hiatus ever since. As the state has begun the process of slowly reopening sectors of the economy over the past couple of weeks, Pontotoc Park and Rec resumed t-ball, baseball, and softball practice last Monday. After Governor Tate Reeves extended a modified safer-at-home order for two additional weeks on Friday, it is still up the air when games will be played.
"As of right now, we don't know exactly when we are going to start our season," said Pontotoc Park and Rec Director Terry Farr. "We are just waiting on the governor to loosen up restrictions. After that and after we get the OK from Mayor Peeples to do so, we will get our schedules lined up."
The Park and Rec has been in the process of determining who has decided to opt out of playing due to the virus and taking steps such as combining teams if necessary.
People can still visit Howard Stafford Park, and the ball fields and playgrounds are open. However, the basketball courts and the splash pad remain closed until further notice. Pontotoc Park and Rec sanitizes the facilities on a daily basis. Citizens are encouraged to observe social distancing and use common sense.