Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor issued a statement Thursday (June 4) afternoon concerning an announced peaceful protest scheduled for late Saturday afternoon in Pontotoc.
"The Pontotoc Police Department is aware of a protest planned by a group of young people, “Teenagers Against Violence,” on Saturday, June 6th, at 5:00 PM on the court square in Pontotoc,” Tutor said.
"The Police Department has been in contact with the organizers of this group on several occasions who have assured that as the name states, “Teenagers Against Violence,” the event will be peaceful. There have been different portrayals of what this event may be or what could happen on social media. The Police Department anticipates and expects the event to be peaceful."
"It is unfortunate that there have been other events around the nation where outside agitators across all spectrums have used an event like this to cause mayhem and disrupt the portrayed message. The Pontotoc Police Department has a plan in place to help facilitate and insure the rights of all participants to peaceably protest as well as to protect the nearby citizens and businesses."