Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for November 2020 included two felony arrests and 748 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the two felony arrests included:
-Andrew Daniel, 53, of Johnson Road, Myrtle, MS; charged with possession of marijuana; bond was set at $2,500;
-Robert Sisco, 39, of Sewell Road, Thaxton, MS; charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 748 calls for service, police activity included issuing 253 traffic citations, making 56 misdemeanor arrests and working 31 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-58 for speeding
-32 for suspended or no driver's license;
-46 for no proof of insurance;
-67 for other traffic violations;
-24 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-22 for misdemeanor drug possessions;
-four for DUI.