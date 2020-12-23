Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for November 2020 included two felony arrests and 748 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the two felony arrests included:

-Andrew Daniel, 53, of Johnson Road, Myrtle, MS; charged with possession of marijuana; bond was set at $2,500;

-Robert Sisco, 39, of Sewell Road, Thaxton, MS; charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond was set at $5,000.

In addition to the 748 calls for service, police activity included issuing 253 traffic citations, making 56 misdemeanor arrests and working 31 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-58 for speeding

-32 for suspended or no driver's license;

-46 for no proof of insurance;

-67 for other traffic violations;

-24 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-22 for misdemeanor drug possessions;

-four for DUI. 

