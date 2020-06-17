Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for April/May 2020 included six felony arrests and 1,501 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the six felony arrests included:
-Robert C. White, 35, of 1001 A Cr 726, Blue Mountain; arrested April 3 and charged with DUI 3rd and felony fleeing; bond $10,000;
-Stedman R. Player, 31, of Larkspur Blvd. NW, Acworth, GA; arrested May 1, 2020 and charged with false ID, fraudulently obtaining goods; bond $10,000;
-James R. Gardner, 55, of Oak Forrest Road, Randolph, MS; arrested May 17 and charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Frank Edward Florez, 43, of Rock Hill Road, Pontotoc; arrested May 21 and charged with possession of a weapon by a prior convicted felon; bond $5,000;
-Jody Barrett Hendrix, Matthews Bend, Ecru; arrested May 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond $7,500;
-Shanrry League, 52, of Creekmore Dr., Bruce; arrested May 27, charged with false pretense; bond $5,000;
In addition to the 1,501 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 213 citations, making 56 misdemeanor arrests and working 58 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-4 for speeding;
-27 for suspended or no drivers license;
-33 for no proof of insurance;
-55 for other traffic offenses;
-46 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-40 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-8 for DUI.