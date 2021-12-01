Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for October 2021 included four felony arrests and 1,200 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the four felony arrests included:

-Willie Houser, 55, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,,000;

-Dajour Walker, 25, of Harris Drive, Charleston, MS; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;

-James Chrestman, 57, of Veterans Drive, Derma, MS; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $15,000;

-Eduardo Velazquez, 23, of Salmon Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000.

In addition to the 1,200 calls for service, police activity in October included issuing 361 traffic citations, making 36 misdemeanor arrests and working 42 accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-122 for speeding;

-58 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;

-69 for no proof of insurance;

-eight for misdemeanor drug offenses;

-three for DUI;

-33 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-68 for other traffic violations.

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus