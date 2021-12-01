Pontotoc Police made 1,200 service calls in October By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Dec 1, 2021 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for October 2021 included four felony arrests and 1,200 calls for service.Chief Tutor reported the four felony arrests included:-Willie Houser, 55, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,,000;-Dajour Walker, 25, of Harris Drive, Charleston, MS; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;-James Chrestman, 57, of Veterans Drive, Derma, MS; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $15,000;-Eduardo Velazquez, 23, of Salmon Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000.In addition to the 1,200 calls for service, police activity in October included issuing 361 traffic citations, making 36 misdemeanor arrests and working 42 accidents.A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:-122 for speeding;-58 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;-69 for no proof of insurance;-eight for misdemeanor drug offenses;-three for DUI;-33 for misdemeanor affidavits;-68 for other traffic violations. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pontotoc Police Made 1 200 Service Calls In October David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 45° Fair Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 6:08 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Wicker to Supreme Court: Time to end Roe v. Wade 13 min ago Pontotoc Progress Most under used feature of a vehicle 28 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Police made 1,200 service calls in October 58 min ago Pontotoc Progress The turkey burned but thank goodness the cookies are marvelous 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Free Medicare drug counseling available to help senior adults save money on prescriptions 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Christmas is a good time to find peace 7 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists