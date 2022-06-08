Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for April 2022 included five felony arrests and 1,269 calls for service.

Tutor said the five felony arrests made in April included:

-Ricky Palmer, 49, of Aycock Lane, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; $25,000 bond;

-Shelby N. Pugh, 30, of Davis Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; $5,000 bond;

-Thomas A. Hyde, 35, of Highway 45 north, Aberdeen; charged with possession of meth; $7,500 bond;

-Ben Bostick, 24, of Moore Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession meth; $7,500 bond;

-Ashley C. Turner, 42, of Naylor Street, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of an auto; $10,000 bond;

-Quincy B. Jenkins, 45, of Martin Luther King South, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; $50,000 bond.

In addition to the 1,269 calls for service, police activity in April included issuing 245 traffic citations, making 58 misdemeanor arrests and working 35 traffic accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-72 for speeding;

-26 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;

-44 for no proof of insurance;

-13 for misdemeanor drug offenses;

-3 for DUI;

-24 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-63 for other traffic violations. 

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus