A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for April 2022 included five felony arrests and 1,269 calls for service.
Tutor said the five felony arrests made in April included:
-Ricky Palmer, 49, of Aycock Lane, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; $25,000 bond;
-Shelby N. Pugh, 30, of Davis Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; $5,000 bond;
-Thomas A. Hyde, 35, of Highway 45 north, Aberdeen; charged with possession of meth; $7,500 bond;
-Ben Bostick, 24, of Moore Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession meth; $7,500 bond;
-Ashley C. Turner, 42, of Naylor Street, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of an auto; $10,000 bond;
-Quincy B. Jenkins, 45, of Martin Luther King South, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; $50,000 bond.
In addition to the 1,269 calls for service, police activity in April included issuing 245 traffic citations, making 58 misdemeanor arrests and working 35 traffic accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-72 for speeding;
-26 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;
-44 for no proof of insurance;
-13 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-3 for DUI;
-24 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-63 for other traffic violations.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 5:33 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.