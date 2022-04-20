A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for February 2022 included one felony arrest and 974 calls for service, while the March 2022 report included five felony arrests and 1,346 calls for service.
In February (2022) Pontotoc Police arrested Taddameka M. Farr, age 41, of Lakeshore Dr., Pontotoc. Farr was charged with embezzlement and her bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 974 calls for service, police activity in February included issuing 150 traffic citations, making 20 misdemeanor arrests and working 28 traffic accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-34 for speeding;
-25 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-27 for no proof of insurance;
-8 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-5 for DUI;
-23 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-28 for other traffic violations.
Chief Tutor said the five felony arrests made in March 2022 included:
-Brian Wayne White, 39, of Old Airport Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Charis Dilworth, 26, of Bolton Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond set at $5,000;
-Amarion Fisher, 18, of Frank Street, Flint, MI; charged with credit card fraud; bond set at $10,000;
-Devon Knox, 24, of County Road 578, Blue Mountain; charged with possession of weapon by felon; bond set at $10,000;
-Ashley Horton, 38, of County Road 373, Tupelo; charged with credit card fraud; bond set at $5,000.
In addition to the 1,346 calls for service, police activity in March included issuing 266 traffic citations, making 61 misdemeanor arrests and working 42 traffic accidents.
-46 for speeding;
-47 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-50 for no proof of insurance;
-26 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-6 for DUI;
-30 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-61 for other traffic violations.
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 5:26 am
