Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for December 2020 included six felony arrests and 736 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the six felony arrests included:
-Ryan Lane, of Water Street, Pontotoc; charged with four counts of burglary of an auto; bond set at $10,000;
-Valentino Jamison, of West Reynolds Street, Pontotoc; charged with first degree murder; bond set at $1-million;
-Steven Carter, of Woodland Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond set at $5,000;
-Kaitlin Hamblin, of Circle 177, Bruce, MS; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond set at $10,000;
-Keenan Souter, of Martin Luther King Dr., Pontotoc; charged with possession of marijuana with intent; bond set at $15,000;
-Kahlil Souter, of Martin Luther King Dr., Pontotoc; charged with possession of marijuana with intent; bond set at $25,000.
In addition to the 748 calls for service, police activity included issuing 229 traffic citations, making 68 misdemeanor arrests and working 46 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-26 for speeding;
-31 for suspended or no driver’s license;
-42 for no proof of insurance;
-68 for other traffic violations;
-32 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-25 for misdemeanor drug possession;
-five for DUI.