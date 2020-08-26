All Pontotoc Police officers are now utilizing the ARMS (Automated Records Management System) computer program which gives each officer complete on the scene access to all arrest and investigation reports.
The ARMS data can be accessed through the computers in all patrol cars.
Pontotoc Police Investigator Nathan Gregory said the ARMS will be an invaluable and time saving tool.
“Previously, we only had access to all information when we were at the police station, but now we can access all information any time we have access to the internet,” Gregory said. “That type of accessibility is going to be very valuable especially when we’re off somewhere running down leads, information and hunting suspects. Any and all times we make an arrest or do an investigation, that information will be uploaded on the scene.”
Pontotoc Deputy Police Chief Bob Poe said utilization of the ARMS brings the police department into compliance with new state law which mandates that all departments become connected to the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) maintained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Pontotoc Police officers have recently completed training on operation of the ARMS and activity will go live on September 1.
“By being NIBRS compliant it enables the FBI to compile statistical crime data from all law agencies in the state,” Poe explained. “They don’t utilize the individual information we download, but it will be used statistically to set crime rates, trends, gun violence info and all crimes.”
“But most importantly, the ARMS will give our officers all the information we have uploaded and it will be accessible at their fingertips. This will include all arrest reports, calls for service, investigation details, prior arrests, involvement with the police, suspect descriptions, age, addresses, aliases, arresting officers, phone numbers, witnesses involved, statements, previous charges. “
“From now on all reports and information will be downloaded on the computer to ARMS and it will be accessible all places, any time anywhere. No more going paper file to file or chasing someone else down for information. We won’t be having to run back to the police department for a file.”
Police Chief Randy Tutor said all officers understand the importance of recording all information needed to make the system invaluable.
“We’ve been doing a good job, but now we’re going to be able to do an even better job because the ARMS program requires we fill in all blanks before you can proceed any further when making a report,” Tutor said. “It just means doing a complete job on the front end and collecting and logging all vital information.”
“But in the end that will save time and give all officers accessibility to all information out in the field. And it will allow us to download photos from a cell phone and our body camera footage. And we can put our surveillance footage into the report.”
“As the police administrator I now have a one stop place to shop for information about crimes in Pontotoc,” Tutor said. “We can analyze crime activity by maps if needed. I can push a button and provide details and statistics to the public about criminal activity in Pontotoc.
“The ARMS will also enable the police department to complete state accreditation which has been one of our goals. That would have been impossible without the ARMS.”
Tutor said ARMS will be invaluable in terms of storing evidence and recording and sharing data to police officers.
“In terms of preserving and documenting evidence the ARMS will physically print information labels needed by the evidence custodian. It will contain all info on that evidence plus maintain a chain of custody.”
“Each year our officers do continuing education hours. The ARMS program will help us keep up with who needs how many hours each year. And it will help us with sharing simple daily information like daily activity reports."