Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for July 1-31, 2020, included 11 felony arrests and 963 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the 11 felony arrests included:
-Frank Harston, of Big Hill Road, Pontotoc, arrested July 6 and charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Amber Adams, of Demaret Drive, Gulfport, MS, arrested July 6 and charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Lizandro Lopez, of Chickasaw Road, Pontotoc, was arrested July 7 and charged with DUI, 3rd; bond was set at $5,000;
-two juveniles, arrested July 20 and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling;
-Derrik Quinn, of Wilson Chapel Road, Pontotoc, arrested July 20 and charged with possession of cocaine with intent and possession of meth with intent; bond was set at $15,000;
-Janaz Tucker, of Kings Highway, Tupelo, arrested July 21 and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling; bond was set at $50,000;
-Jose Holguin, of Apostolic Circle, Pontotoc, arrested July 21 and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling; bond was set at $50,000;
-Edmand Munoz, of Country Village, Pontotoc, arrested July 21 and charged with shooting into a dwelling; bond was set at $50,000;
-Angelica Casados, of Country Village, Pontotoc, arrested July 22 and charged with shooting into a dwelling;
-Dalton Mohr, of North College Street, Pontotoc, arrested July 28 and charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond was set at $15,000.
In addition to the 963 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 229 traffic citations, making 59 misdemeanor arrests and working 49 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-nine for speeding;
-40 for suspended or no driver's license;
-39 for no proof of insurance;
-80 for other traffic violations;
-26 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-28 for misdemeanor drug possessions;
-seven for DUI.